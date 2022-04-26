Previous
Riding through autumn colours by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2308

Riding through autumn colours

This is me riding part of the Dunstan Bike Trail. My photos to follow later during the week, when I can download them. Great 36km ride along narrow paths along the gorge
26th April 2022

Carole G

