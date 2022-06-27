Previous
Swans on Lake Waikare by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2370

Swans on Lake Waikare

Changed my morning walking route today. Added an extra 2.5km, but also about an hour in time, as I was watching the swans and geese on the water. I only had my little camera with me. Must go back with the proper one sometime.
Maggiemae ace
Don't know Waikare - a peaceful and gentle photo! The sun is just getting up!
June 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So pretty with the swan silhouettes
June 27th, 2022  
