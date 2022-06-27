Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2370
Swans on Lake Waikare
Changed my morning walking route today. Added an extra 2.5km, but also about an hour in time, as I was watching the swans and geese on the water. I only had my little camera with me. Must go back with the proper one sometime.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3567
photos
202
followers
162
following
649% complete
View this month »
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
Latest from all albums
2364
2365
2366
2367
428
2368
2369
2370
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
27th June 2022 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
swans
,
pair
,
tranquil
,
early-morning
,
30dayswild2022
Maggiemae
ace
Don't know Waikare - a peaceful and gentle photo! The sun is just getting up!
June 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So pretty with the swan silhouettes
June 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close