Previous
Next
Wild Goat by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2369

Wild Goat

Spotted this goat and his family from the car. By the time we'd stopped, the family were long gone. He stayed long enough for me to catch this through the window
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Brilliant catch - he looks wild and strong! You must have been somewhere high up!
June 26th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat shot!
June 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise