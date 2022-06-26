Sign up
Photo 2369
Wild Goat
Spotted this goat and his family from the car. By the time we'd stopped, the family were long gone. He stayed long enough for me to catch this through the window
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
0
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th June 2022 11:52am
Tags
wild
,
goat
,
30dayswild2022
,
technique126
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant catch - he looks wild and strong! You must have been somewhere high up!
June 26th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat shot!
June 26th, 2022
