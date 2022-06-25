Previous
Next
Early Morning MIst by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2368

Early Morning MIst

Looked out of the window this morning to this view. How many birds can you spot?
Wel, I'll tell you. The one doing a fly by, then when I uploaded this, I suddenly noticed the flock of turkeys in the paddock below the tree
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
648% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Lovely layers of mist and clouds.
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise