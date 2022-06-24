Sign up
Photo 2367
Sparrow in the Oak tree
Didn't have that lovely golden light tonight, but I did manage to catch one of the female sparrows, hanging out on one of the bare branches.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
oak
,
sparrow
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 24th, 2022
