Photo 2431
Golden Light over the Church and Firestation
The evening light over our town. As seen from my bedroom window
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th August 2022 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
fire-station
,
golden-light
,
landscape-51
