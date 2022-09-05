Sign up
Photo 2440
Decayed Rose
It's not stopped raining all day. Not a good day for trying out my new toy. I resorted to this rose, which I had saved from my bouquet for exactly this kind of day. Finished it off with a texture, rather than the brown paper bag it was shot against.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3641
photos
200
followers
161
following
668% complete
View this month »
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th September 2022 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
rose
,
texture
,
wabi-sabi
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic close up and background edit.
September 5th, 2022
