Decayed Rose by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2440

Decayed Rose

It's not stopped raining all day. Not a good day for trying out my new toy. I resorted to this rose, which I had saved from my bouquet for exactly this kind of day. Finished it off with a texture, rather than the brown paper bag it was shot against.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic close up and background edit.
September 5th, 2022  
