Photo 2456
Spoons
Our little town is trying to get a photo group going. We're running a weekly theme from a random word generator. This weeks was spoon, so, I had a little flat lay play
21st September 2022
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st September 2022 12:24pm
Tags
pepper
,
spoons
,
salt
,
cinnamon
,
spices
,
vanilla
,
string
