Sapphie by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2459

Sapphie

No photography today, so I took a quick shot of Sapphie. She's feeling a bit sorry for herself. She's been bitten on the bottom and has had an abscess. Coming right now though.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Annie D ace
Glad she's on the mend
September 24th, 2022  
julia ace
Oh poor Saphie. Nice portrait.
September 24th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Poor kitty! Hope she feels better soon!
September 24th, 2022  
