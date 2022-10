My Cat is Weird

Not the photograph I'd planned for today, but had to share because it's so funny. Came upstairs to download my photos tonight and nearly stepped on this. It's a turkey egg. I can only presume that my cat brought it in as a present. It's quite a mouthful. We have a problem with wild turkeys visiting. (think turkey crap on your deck). Although I quite enjoy seeing the chicks, and we usually come across nest in the paddock. This is the first time I've been gifted an egg!