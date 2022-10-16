Previous
Saddleback/Tieke by yorkshirekiwi
Saddleback/Tieke

Not the best photograph in the world, but I was so excited to see a saddleback in the wild. It was in dark, dense bush, and was gathering material. You might just see he has a beak full
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Nice capture of this interesting bird!
October 16th, 2022  
Dawn ace
How lovely Carole I’ve yet to see a saddle back a nice shot of it fav
October 16th, 2022  
