Pep Ventosa by yorkshirekiwi
Pep Ventosa

This pohutakawa, had just a few flowers on, so I decided to Pep Ventosa it, to see how it would look. Certainly looks to have more red flowers with this treatment
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
October 24th, 2022  
