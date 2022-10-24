Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2489
Pep Ventosa
This pohutakawa, had just a few flowers on, so I decided to Pep Ventosa it, to see how it would look. Certainly looks to have more red flowers with this treatment
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3691
photos
194
followers
158
following
681% complete
View this month »
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th October 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pep
,
pohutakawa
,
ventosa
Rick
ace
Cool capture and edit.
October 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close