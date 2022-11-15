Previous
The Rock by yorkshirekiwi
The Rock

Every time I visit Hamilton's Gap, this rock has got smaller due to erosion. It's also the lowest I've seen the tide here. Love the green weed around it's middle
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Carole G

