Photo 2511
The Rock
Every time I visit Hamilton's Gap, this rock has got smaller due to erosion. It's also the lowest I've seen the tide here. Love the green weed around it's middle
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
beach
rock
landscape
gap
hamilton's
