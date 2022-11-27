Previous
Next
Quail Couple by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2523

Quail Couple

There were a few sore heads and bodies this morning, so I sneaked out early with my birding lens, trying to catch me some tuis. Got quail instead.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise