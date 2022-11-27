Sign up
Photo 2523
Quail Couple
There were a few sore heads and bodies this morning, so I sneaked out early with my birding lens, trying to catch me some tuis. Got quail instead.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3725
photos
194
followers
156
following
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th November 2022 5:03am
Tags
quail
