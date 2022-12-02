Happy Birthday to me!

A week later, and another birthday cake. This time for me! On Sunday, I hit the major milestone of 60. I was adamant I didn't want a party or anything special, especially as we're setting off in our motor home to the South Island for a month on Sunday. But, tonight my husband decided we should go for a walk, I was completely surprised to find that a little gathering of close friends had been organised. I had no idea! the event was held at my friends house, who is also my personal trainer I couldn't understand why my husband wanted to go and say hello, when it was obvious she had clients there. Then my next thought was "oh they're having christmas drinks, and I wasn't invited!" Then I suddenly noticed other people there I knew, that had no business being there. The penny finally dropped - nothing to do with the balloons spelling out Carole. Two of my lovely friends had organised it all. All Ian had to do was get me there. I didn't suspect a thing! It was a perfect evening.