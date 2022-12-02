Previous
Next
Happy Birthday to me! by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2528

Happy Birthday to me!

A week later, and another birthday cake. This time for me! On Sunday, I hit the major milestone of 60. I was adamant I didn't want a party or anything special, especially as we're setting off in our motor home to the South Island for a month on Sunday. But, tonight my husband decided we should go for a walk, I was completely surprised to find that a little gathering of close friends had been organised. I had no idea! the event was held at my friends house, who is also my personal trainer I couldn't understand why my husband wanted to go and say hello, when it was obvious she had clients there. Then my next thought was "oh they're having christmas drinks, and I wasn't invited!" Then I suddenly noticed other people there I knew, that had no business being there. The penny finally dropped - nothing to do with the balloons spelling out Carole. Two of my lovely friends had organised it all. All Ian had to do was get me there. I didn't suspect a thing! It was a perfect evening.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy Birthday Carole, what a beautiful cake and wonderful story.
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise