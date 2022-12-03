Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2529
Happy Alpaca
The weather finely cleared up enough to get the alpacas shorn today. Despite the fuss they make, they obviously feel much better without their winter fleece. All of them have been rolling around kicking their heels in the air
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3731
photos
194
followers
156
following
692% complete
View this month »
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd December 2022 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alpaca
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close