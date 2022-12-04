Previous
Next
Mount Ruapehu reflected by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2530

Mount Ruapehu reflected

Today, we set off on a month long motorhome adventure. We will be catching the ferry from Wellington to the South Island on Tuesday. This is Mount Ruapehu in the middle of the North Island. We are camped about an hour south of here tonight
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Spectacular! Have a great time.
December 4th, 2022  
julia ace
What a shot..
December 4th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
beautiful and crisp
December 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a wonderful view. Have a great trip
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise