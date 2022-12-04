Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2530
Mount Ruapehu reflected
Today, we set off on a month long motorhome adventure. We will be catching the ferry from Wellington to the South Island on Tuesday. This is Mount Ruapehu in the middle of the North Island. We are camped about an hour south of here tonight
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
4
1
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
ruapehu
Dianne
Spectacular! Have a great time.
December 4th, 2022
julia
ace
What a shot..
December 4th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
beautiful and crisp
December 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a wonderful view. Have a great trip
December 4th, 2022
