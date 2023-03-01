Previous
Wasp and aphids by yorkshirekiwi
Wasp and aphids

I think the wasp is having a good feed of aphids. It spent a lot of time flying around the leaves anyway
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
julia ace
Two garden pests in one shot, think the wasps dine on the honey dew the aphids make. Great shot
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A great shot fav
March 1st, 2023  
