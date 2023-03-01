Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2617
Wasp and aphids
I think the wasp is having a good feed of aphids. It spent a lot of time flying around the leaves anyway
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3826
photos
193
followers
158
following
716% complete
View this month »
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
1st March 2023 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wasp
,
aphids
julia
ace
Two garden pests in one shot, think the wasps dine on the honey dew the aphids make. Great shot
March 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A great shot fav
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close