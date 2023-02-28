Sign up
Photo 2616
Weeds and Bokeh
Early morning and the sun was shining through the paddock weed, creating some lovely bokeh
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3825
photos
193
followers
158
following
716% complete
View this month »
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
26th February 2023 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
weeds
,
cow-parsley
,
queen-annes-lace
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice
February 28th, 2023
Iris N
ace
a sun dance!
February 28th, 2023
julia
ace
Pretty, I love carrot weed .. great colour tones
February 28th, 2023
