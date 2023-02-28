Previous
Weeds and Bokeh by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2616

Weeds and Bokeh

Early morning and the sun was shining through the paddock weed, creating some lovely bokeh
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Chris Cook ace
Very nice
February 28th, 2023  
Iris N ace
a sun dance!
February 28th, 2023  
julia ace
Pretty, I love carrot weed .. great colour tones
February 28th, 2023  
