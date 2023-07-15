Previous
Lighting Up the Redwoods by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2753

Lighting Up the Redwoods

There is a tree top walk in the Redwoods in Rotorua. Here is one of the lights designed by David Trubridge, which are also lit with patterned laser lights changing from butterflies to dragonflies
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 15th, 2023  
julia ace
It's an amazing instilation..
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise