Photo 2754
Streaking by
Went for a drive and some lunch today. While I was in the passenger seat, I had a play with ICM, but also in-camera double exposures. It's quite fun and you get some unexpected results.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
365
NIKON Z 7_2
16th July 2023 1:12pm
Tags
exposure
,
double
,
icm
