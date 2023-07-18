Previous
Another drive by by yorkshirekiwi
Another drive by

Here's another drive by ICM, and in camera double exposure. Then a bit of artistic licence in the colour choice.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Wylie ace
fascinating
July 19th, 2023  
julia ace
Looks more like a summer shot.. Looks great.
July 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 19th, 2023  
