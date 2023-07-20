Previous
Alpacas in the Mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2758

Alpacas in the Mist

Back a little too late from my early morning walk for sunrise, but did manage to catch a bit of mist still lingering. The willow trees are completely bare in the winter.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise