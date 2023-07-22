Sign up
Photo 2760
Shepherds Warning
The sky put on a great show this morning, taken through the window when I opened the blinds this morning. Figured it would have gone by the time I got dressed and outside.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
red
sky
Rick
Wow, amazing sunrise.
July 22nd, 2023
Dawn
A stunning sky
July 22nd, 2023
