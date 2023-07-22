Previous
Shepherds Warning by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2760

Shepherds Warning

The sky put on a great show this morning, taken through the window when I opened the blinds this morning. Figured it would have gone by the time I got dressed and outside.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, amazing sunrise.
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A stunning sky
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise