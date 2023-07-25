Previous
An unusual sight by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2763

An unusual sight

Sapphire making room in her spot for Ruaridh. It lasted about 10 minutes before she’d had enough and left him too it
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
756% complete

