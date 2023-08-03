Previous
Well at least the sun came out today, but boy was it cold! Popped out to feed the alpaca's and spotted this starling hunkered down in the oak tree, which is still looking very bare.
Maggiemae ace
I can see his eye which is good focus. Why don't we have an alpaca hunkering down as a photo!
August 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
pretty shot of its feathers.
August 3rd, 2023  
