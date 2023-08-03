Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2772
Starling
Well at least the sun came out today, but boy was it cold! Popped out to feed the alpaca's and spotted this starling hunkered down in the oak tree, which is still looking very bare.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3983
photos
186
followers
153
following
759% complete
View this month »
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd August 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
starling
Maggiemae
ace
I can see his eye which is good focus. Why don't we have an alpaca hunkering down as a photo!
August 3rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
pretty shot of its feathers.
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close