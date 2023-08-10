Sign up
Photo 2779
Pylons in the mist
Another misty/foggy day in the Waikato. Not taken today, it just rained today
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
7
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3990
photos
186
followers
153
following
761% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th August 2023 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
mist
,
pylons
,
minimalism
julia
ace
This is fantastic .
.
August 10th, 2023
Dianne
Brilliantly done. I hope you’ve entered it in mundane.
August 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fantastic I love it fav
August 10th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@dide
dam, I never thought of that
August 10th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely minimalist shot.
August 10th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I absolutely LOVE THIS!!!!
August 10th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fantastic image. Love the minimalism!
August 10th, 2023
.