Previous
Next
Collecting pollen by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2794

Collecting pollen

It's been so nice having a bit of sunshine the last two days. The bees are busy collecting pollen. Always love to see the snow balls they collect from the Arum Lilies
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
765% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The shadow is neat - looks like someone is getting the finger.
August 25th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous! Ha, yes I agree with Joan about the shadow.
August 25th, 2023  
Monica
Fabulous shot
August 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
super macro shot carole
August 25th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot.
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise