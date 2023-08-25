Sign up
Photo 2794
Collecting pollen
It's been so nice having a bit of sunshine the last two days. The bees are busy collecting pollen. Always love to see the snow balls they collect from the Arum Lilies
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4007
photos
183
followers
151
following
765% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
36
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
pollen
,
honey
,
arum
Joan Robillard
ace
The shadow is neat - looks like someone is getting the finger.
August 25th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous! Ha, yes I agree with Joan about the shadow.
August 25th, 2023
Monica
Fabulous shot
August 25th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
super macro shot carole
August 25th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot.
August 26th, 2023
