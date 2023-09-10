Sign up
Photo 2810
Bellbird and Bokeh
Another from Tiritiri. This beautiful voiced bird is a Korimako or bellbird. About the same size as a sparrow, but so fast! Was really hard to get focus quickly in the dim light of the forest.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
365
NIKON Z 7_2
9th September 2023 2:57pm
bokeh
,
bellbird
,
korimako
Corinne C
Stunning image
September 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
sweet
September 10th, 2023
