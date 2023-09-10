Previous
Bellbird and Bokeh by yorkshirekiwi
Bellbird and Bokeh

Another from Tiritiri. This beautiful voiced bird is a Korimako or bellbird. About the same size as a sparrow, but so fast! Was really hard to get focus quickly in the dim light of the forest.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Corinne C ace
Stunning image
September 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 10th, 2023  
