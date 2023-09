Kōkako

I know it's not the best bird photograph in the world, but I'm on top of the world with this one. It is only the second time I've seen one in the wild, and the first time I've managed to grab a shot. Today I visited Tiritiri Matangi which is a predator free island in the Hauraki gulf.This is how some of our endangered birds are making a come back. Notice is lovely blue wattles