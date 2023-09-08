Previous
Kārearea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2808

Kārearea

One of the most fearless and ferocious falcon species, the New Zealand falcon has gained renown all over the world. A true New Zealand warrior
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details

julia ace
He is standing very proud. Great shot, they are a bit tricky to capture.
September 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Superb capture
September 8th, 2023  
