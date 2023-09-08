Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2808
Kārearea
One of the most fearless and ferocious falcon species, the New Zealand falcon has gained renown all over the world. A true New Zealand warrior
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4020
photos
183
followers
151
following
769% complete
View this month »
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th September 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falcon
,
kārearea
julia
ace
He is standing very proud. Great shot, they are a bit tricky to capture.
September 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Superb capture
September 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close