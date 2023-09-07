Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2807
Lake Tarawera Sunset
Despite the rain, I was able to get out and do some bird photography, but the best of the day, was at the end of the day, when at last the rain stopped and we had a burst of colour at sunset.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4019
photos
183
followers
151
following
769% complete
View this month »
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th September 2023 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
lake
,
jetty
,
tarawera
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fantastic Carole, I love this. Gorgeous smooth water, great colour and lovely reflection.
September 7th, 2023
Dianne
Very nice. Fav
September 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Stunning colour and beautiful composition
September 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close