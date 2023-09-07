Previous
Lake Tarawera Sunset by yorkshirekiwi
Lake Tarawera Sunset

Despite the rain, I was able to get out and do some bird photography, but the best of the day, was at the end of the day, when at last the rain stopped and we had a burst of colour at sunset.
Carole G

Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fantastic Carole, I love this. Gorgeous smooth water, great colour and lovely reflection.
September 7th, 2023  
Dianne
Very nice. Fav
September 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Stunning colour and beautiful composition
September 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
September 7th, 2023  
