Photo 2839
Smoke Get's in your eyes
Even after she was completely enveloped in steam, she kept on smiling and posing. The young steampunk girls are so very photogenic
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
train
,
steam
,
steampunk
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of this steam punker.
October 9th, 2023
