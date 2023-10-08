Sign up
Previous
Photo 2838
Red Ruby
Along with Julia at the Steampunk Express. I think this is my 4th or 5th event, with a break for Covid. Ruby was a small child when I photographed her the first time. How she's grown!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4050
photos
183
followers
153
following
777% complete
View this month »
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th October 2023 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
steam
,
ruby
,
steampunk
,
tartan
,
glenbrook
