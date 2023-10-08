Previous
Red Ruby by yorkshirekiwi
Red Ruby

Along with Julia at the Steampunk Express. I think this is my 4th or 5th event, with a break for Covid. Ruby was a small child when I photographed her the first time. How she's grown!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

