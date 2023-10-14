Sign up
Previous
Photo 2844
Our Neighbour
Not a permanent fixture, she comes and goes. She belongs to the daughter of our neighbours, so she comes for visits. Ruaridh got a big fright the first time he saw her
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4056
photos
183
followers
153
following
779% complete
View this month »
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
14th October 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely horse portrait. A handsome animal.
October 14th, 2023
