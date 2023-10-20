Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2850
Lily Pond Reflections
I'm a bit lazy about getting out my filters, but I really should use my polariser more often. It makes such an incredible difference to reflections and the sky.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
4062
photos
181
followers
152
following
780% complete
View this month »
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th October 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
reflections
,
iris
,
gardens
,
lilies
,
ayrlies
Chris Cook
ace
Very pleasing shot with fabulous reflections. I'm with you on the filters. I don't think I've used my polarizer this year and my ND filters only a handful of times.
October 20th, 2023
