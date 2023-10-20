Previous
Lily Pond Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Lily Pond Reflections

I'm a bit lazy about getting out my filters, but I really should use my polariser more often. It makes such an incredible difference to reflections and the sky.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Chris Cook ace
Very pleasing shot with fabulous reflections. I'm with you on the filters. I don't think I've used my polarizer this year and my ND filters only a handful of times.
October 20th, 2023  
