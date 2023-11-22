Sign up
Photo 2883
Thrush
Just a thrush on the fence
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
6
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4095
photos
181
followers
152
following
789% complete
View this month »
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
22nd November 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thrush
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful. Great composition and love his little brown feathers..
November 22nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow! Magnificent bird
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great closeup
November 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beauty
November 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
A very pretty thrush
November 22nd, 2023
Dianne
Brilliant detail and lighting.
November 22nd, 2023
