Photo 2884
Gray Thursday?
I shot up to Auckland, then wait for an assessment on a couple of lenses and camera I wanted to trade in. I walked up to the mall which was an expensive mistake, as the pre Black Friday sales were on
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
5
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4097
photos
180
followers
152
following
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, I am staying home today ;-)
November 24th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love this capture. So much to see. Pre Black Friday? When did Black Friday even become a thing, outwith countries who celebrate Thanksgiving, never mind Pre?! Bah humbug!!! ;-)
November 24th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@jamibann
I know, it’s taken me ages to work out why Black Friday isn’t on Friday 13th. I’ve only just worked out it’s American thanks giving😂. Sadly of the 3 purchases I made only one had 21% discount, and even that I’m suspicious that the price wasn’t inflated first
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love this one too, fav
I hate the term Black Friday, it must be American but here in Australia it relates to really bad bushfires.
@jamibann
November 24th, 2023
