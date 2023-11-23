Previous
Next
Gray Thursday? by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2884

Gray Thursday?

I shot up to Auckland, then wait for an assessment on a couple of lenses and camera I wanted to trade in. I walked up to the mall which was an expensive mistake, as the pre Black Friday sales were on
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, I am staying home today ;-)
November 24th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this capture. So much to see. Pre Black Friday? When did Black Friday even become a thing, outwith countries who celebrate Thanksgiving, never mind Pre?! Bah humbug!!! ;-)
November 24th, 2023  
Carole G ace
@jamibann I know, it’s taken me ages to work out why Black Friday isn’t on Friday 13th. I’ve only just worked out it’s American thanks giving😂. Sadly of the 3 purchases I made only one had 21% discount, and even that I’m suspicious that the price wasn’t inflated first
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love this one too, fav

I hate the term Black Friday, it must be American but here in Australia it relates to really bad bushfires. @jamibann
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise