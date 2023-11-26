Sign up
Photo 2887
Chillaxing
Ruaridh has found a blanket to match his eyes
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4099
photos
181
followers
152
following
Tags
cat
,
gold
,
blanket
,
burmese
Diana
What a stunning capture, I love the colour matching his eyes!
November 26th, 2023
