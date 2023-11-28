Sign up
Previous
Photo 2888
10 out of 10 for fashion sense
One from our street photography workshop at the weekend. The countdown for the crossing was perfectly timed LOL
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
Tags
street-108
Suzanne
ace
Oh dear . . .
November 28th, 2023
julia
ace
Yes I was impressed with his outfit as well.. but I didn't shoot him in such a good spot..
November 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Mmmmm
November 28th, 2023
