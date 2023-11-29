Sign up
Previous
Photo 2889
The Moon
Had a camera club committee meeting on Monday night. The full moon guided me home. Could have been much sharper, but a quick hand held through the window on my way to bed
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
moon
Issi Bannerman
ace
Not bad for a quick hand held! I like it.
November 29th, 2023
