The Moon by yorkshirekiwi
The Moon

Had a camera club committee meeting on Monday night. The full moon guided me home. Could have been much sharper, but a quick hand held through the window on my way to bed
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Issi Bannerman ace
Not bad for a quick hand held! I like it.
November 29th, 2023  
