Photo 2894
Christmas tree
It's my birthday today, and as it rained all day, I decided to put up the Christmas tree. I bought new lights this year. Better than the TV. They connect to an ap on your phone, so you can make them change colour and different speeds and directions.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Dianne
Gorgeous tree. Hopefully you’ve had a lovely birthday, in spite of the weather.
December 4th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, happy birthday to you! Our daughter has a December birthday and I always wait until that is passed before I put our tree up.
December 4th, 2023
julia
ace
Well I can see Ruaridh having alot of fun there.. looks great.
December 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful tree. If I do nothing else I am going to put out my little ceramic tree and a few Christmas things. I have been under the weather for a week. Need to cheer myself up. Love your tree.
December 4th, 2023
