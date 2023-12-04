Previous
Christmas tree by yorkshirekiwi
Christmas tree

It's my birthday today, and as it rained all day, I decided to put up the Christmas tree. I bought new lights this year. Better than the TV. They connect to an ap on your phone, so you can make them change colour and different speeds and directions.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Dianne
Gorgeous tree. Hopefully you’ve had a lovely birthday, in spite of the weather.
December 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, happy birthday to you! Our daughter has a December birthday and I always wait until that is passed before I put our tree up.
December 4th, 2023  
julia
Well I can see Ruaridh having alot of fun there.. looks great.
December 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful tree. If I do nothing else I am going to put out my little ceramic tree and a few Christmas things. I have been under the weather for a week. Need to cheer myself up. Love your tree.
December 4th, 2023  
