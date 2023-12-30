Sign up
Previous
Photo 2921
Yellow strawflowers
Bit of bright yellow in the sun. Between rain showers.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th December 2023 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
strawflower
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 30th, 2023
