Photo 2920
Waxeye
Just a little bird, swinging in the tree branches
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2920
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th December 2023 11:51am
Tags
green
waxy
*lynn
ace
beautiful light and color
December 29th, 2023
