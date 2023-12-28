Previous
Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Kingfisher

Our local kingfisher, sitting on the gate.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
julia ace
What a beauty..
December 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
December 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
What an impressive shot
December 28th, 2023  
