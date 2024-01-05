Sign up
Previous
Photo 2927
Foam and Reflections
After a few days of hot muggy weather, we decided to pack our togs and go to the sea. Stopped to take photos of the forest reflected in the calm sea, and the foamy scum. By the time we got to the beach, it was raining.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
5th January 2024 10:37am
Tags
reflections
sea
landscape
foam
