Abstract Forest and Sea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2928

Abstract Forest and Sea

Happy accident. I'd been playing with in-camera multiple exposures the day before and had forgotten to switch it back. This is four exposures on top of each other
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
