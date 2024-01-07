Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2929
Vase of Flowers
Our neighbours came over for drinks, and had picked me a bunch of roses and hydrangeas from their garden. I decided to give it the Pop Ventosa treatment as they were on a round table.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4141
photos
181
followers
150
following
802% complete
View this month »
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th January 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
creative
,
pep
,
vents
Ruth Bourne
Very effective!
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close