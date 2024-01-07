Previous
Vase of Flowers by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2929

Vase of Flowers

Our neighbours came over for drinks, and had picked me a bunch of roses and hydrangeas from their garden. I decided to give it the Pop Ventosa treatment as they were on a round table.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ruth Bourne
Very effective!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise