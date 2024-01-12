I See Dead Things

I've decided to have another go at 52 Frames again. This week's challenge was to try something new. I've never done still life, painting light with a torch before. So, this morning before it got too hot, I shut myself in our walk in wardrobe (no windows) . It was completely black in there, so with the camera set for a 10 second exposure I moved a torch over my still life to highlight particular areas. I couldn't step further back to make the light less strong, so covered it with a white nylon cloth to cut the glare a bit more.