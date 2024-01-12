Previous
I See Dead Things by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2934

I See Dead Things

I've decided to have another go at 52 Frames again. This week's challenge was to try something new. I've never done still life, painting light with a torch before. So, this morning before it got too hot, I shut myself in our walk in wardrobe (no windows) . It was completely black in there, so with the camera set for a 10 second exposure I moved a torch over my still life to highlight particular areas. I couldn't step further back to make the light less strong, so covered it with a white nylon cloth to cut the glare a bit more.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Louise & Ken ace
That's absolutely sensational!!! What a gorgeous arrangement, and the lighting is perfection! Given that skulls don't always blend with livingroom decor, I'm not sure when I'd hang it, but it's truly frame worthy!!!
January 12th, 2024  
