Previous
Photo 2935
Honey bee
Another scorcher day. Spent most of it watching YouTube videos on how to set up memory banks for different shooting styles. Then I went outside to try it out. My bum was burning sat on the concrete next to the herb garden photographing bees
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4147
photos
182
followers
151
following
804% complete
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th January 2024 5:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
oregano
,
lilac
,
honeybee
julia
ace
Great focus on bee.. Really hot here today..
January 13th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
You captured quite a beautiful image! Well worth your time and effort!
January 13th, 2024
